The Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions will vote today to confirm the nomination of Alexander Acosta as labor secretary. Acosta, the chairman of Florida-based U.S. Century Bank and a former member of the National Labor Relations Board, is expected to get through the confirmation process. We'll take a look at some of the defining issues Acosta would have to tackle as labor secretary.

