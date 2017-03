Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2017/03/29/economy/first-quarter-almost-over-so-how-was-it/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

Thursday, the Bureau of Economic Analysis will release final revisions to economic growth numbers, aka the gross domestic product, for 2016. In other words, we'll find out if economic growth last year really was as lousy as it seemed. But why look back? With the end of first quarter of 2017 almost here, there’s plenty of handicapping to be done on what GDP will look like this year.

