Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2017/03/28/wealth-poverty/government-considers-snap-changes/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

The House Agriculture Subcommittee on Nutrition meets today to discuss the future of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, often referred to as food stamps. One change to the program being discussed would limit which foods recipients can buy with their benefits.

Click the audio player above to hear the full story.