President Trump's "America first" rhetoric has been critical of international cooperation across the board. Trump called NATO “obsolete” and NAFTA the “worst trade deal ever.” And his administration announced plans earlier this month to nominate a fierce critic of the International Monetary Fund to a key role at the Treasury Department. Here’s what that could mean for international financial institutions in the years ahead.

