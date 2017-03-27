Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2017/03/27/business/think-you-own-your-printer-cartridge-think-again/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

Don’t you hate it when you run out printer cartridges? There’s that thorny question: should you buy name brand or one of those less-expensive cartridges that’s been re-filled? Well, that decision may soon be made for you. Last week, the Supreme Court heard arguments in Impression Products Inc. v. Lexmark International Inc. Lexmark, a manufacturer of printers and cartridges, claims that as part of a condition of its sales, the cartridges it manufactures are protected and cannot be resold. Impression Products, which re-fills cartridges, disagrees. This seemingly small lawsuit could affect the resale of goods of all kinds.

Click the audio player above to hear the full story.