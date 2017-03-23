Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2017/03/23/business/apple-aims-take-bigger-bite-indian-market/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

It didn't take Apple CEO Tim Cook long. He visited India for the first time just short of a year ago. Now comes word that Apple will begin assembling iPhones in Bangalore within a month or two. India is the world's second-largest smartphone market and growing fast. With China just about tapped out on expensive phones, the Indian market could hold the key to Apple's future growth. The potential for the tech company is huge. But the hurdles Apple needs to clear are pretty big, too.

