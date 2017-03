Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2017/03/22/economy/existing-home-sales-likely-show-drop-february-say-economists/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

Existing home sales numbers for February are out today. January sales increased 3.3 percent to a 10-year high, but economists anticipate a dip for February, although that’s still up from last year. One factor: an improving job market.

