More than 40 percent of American workers now spend at least part of their week working remotely, according to Gallup. But one company that was a pioneer of so-called telework is having second thoughts. Many remote workers at IBM were recently given a choice: come work at an office in one of six cities — Atlanta, Raleigh, Austin, Boston, San Francisco and New York — or leave. If this sounds familiar, big tech companies like Yahoo and Hewlett Packard have made similar moves.

