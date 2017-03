Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2017/03/21/health-care/when-it-good-time-go-hospital-when-doctors-are-being-watched/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

Want to know when it’s a good time to go to the hospital? Seems it’s when the doctors are being watched. Every few years the accrediting agency known as the Joint Commission conducts random hospital inspections. A new study out in the journal JAMA Internal Medicine finds that mortality rates drop when the inspectors show up for their surprise visit.

