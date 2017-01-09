DownloadDownload

with Kai Ryssdal

01/09/2017: A busy week in DC

It's a big week in politics. President Barack Obama will deliver his farewell address in Chicago tomorrow as confirmation hearings for President-elect Donald Trump's cabinet start in D.C. We'll look at the vetting process Trump's picks have (or haven't) gone through, and how this confirmation compares to past administrations. Plus, Twitter is Trump's favorite way to get the message out — why can't the company find a way to make money off that? Then, how athlesiure killed the mall and a startup that's trying to fight the opiod epidemic.

Kai Ryssdal
