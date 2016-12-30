12/30/16: The economy in 2017

Lizzie O'Leary is joined by Linette Lopez of Business Insider and John Carney of the Wall Street Journal for the weekly wrap. On this week's agenda: A look back at the year in economics and predictions for 2017. We also talk to senior education correspondent Amy Scott for a look at the big education stories she'll be watching in 2017. Finally: 2016 ends tomorrow, which means most of us will be watching the countdown on TV. Other broadcast networks are trying (and so far, failing) to dethrone ABC's "New Year's Rockin' Eve."