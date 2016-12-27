12/27/16: And now the presents go back

Christmas shopping is over but Christmas returns are just getting started. An estimated 10 percent of holiday presents will be returned. We look at the logistics of sending gifts back and how brick-and-mortar stores might profit. Also: The nation's second-largest union, the Service Employees International Union (SEIU) plans to cut its budget by 30 percent over the next year. Unions expect to defend workers' rights effectively with less spending when it also believes those rights may be threatened by Republican control of the federal government. Finally: An ode to Carrie Fisher and the many jobs you might not know she had.