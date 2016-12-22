12/22/16: What's your return policy?

Greece, Italy... We're nearly a decade from the beginnings of the global financial crisis, and debt crises keep popping up. Then: the Commerce Department announced the economy grew even faster than we thought in the third quarter. We're at a healthy 3.5 percent, and there's still the fourth quarter to measure. Also President-elect Donald Trump will take office with a pledge to sharply raise tariffs. Will that expand the economy, or shrink it? Plus: The Navy's fight against climate change and everything you've always wondered about return policies, just in time to wrap up your holiday shopping.