01/02/17: More shopping, more shipping

Online sales for the 2016 holiday season are expected to total about $91.6 billion, an 11 percent jump from last year, according to Adobe. We look at how that impacted delivery services. Also on today's show: Molly Wood talks to New York Times tech writer Farhad Manjoo about his piece “The Gadget Apocalypse Is Upon Us.” We also talked to "Arrival" screenwriter screenwriter Eric Heisserer about why making an alien movie without the explosions and battles is difficult to do.