03/15/2017: Take a (very small) hike

It's official: The Federal Reserve is raising interest rates by a quarter of a percentage point, with two more hikes expected this year. We'll talk through Chair Janet Yellen's announcement. Then: President Donald Trump's plan for a border adjustment tax seems like a straightforward enough way to encourage companies to buy American and hire American, but is it legal? Plus, the view from an Uber-less SXSW and the remarkable success of "Get Out."