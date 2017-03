03/13/2017: Let's do the numbers on health care

Snowstorm aside, it's a busy start of the week in Washington. The Congressional Budget Office just did the numbers on Republicans' Obamacare replacement, and, well, we may need to break out "Stormy Weather." Plus, the Federal Reserve is meeting tomorrow and Wednesday, so we'll soon have an official call on interest rates. We'll look at the relationship between the Fed and the White House over the years. Plus, can Trump help send a human to Mars?