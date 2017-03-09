DownloadDownload

03/09/2017: American infrastructure stinks

If you're listening to our show in your car, or on the train, or while looking at a dam, we probably don't need to tell you: American infrastructure is not great. In fact, thanks to the American Society of Civil Engineers' annual report card, we know it's just this side of failing: D+ this year. President Donald Trump has promised to fix the country's infrastructure in part with tax incentives and public-private partnerships. We'll look at how that works. Then: We've learned more about how Trump plans to fund his big defense boost: by cutting about $6 billion from Housing and Urban Development. Plus, a commercial drone industry begets an anti-drone industry.

