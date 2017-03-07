DownloadDownload

Marketplace Marketplace

with Kai Ryssdal

03/07/2017: What's it cost to reconfigure almost a fifth the economy?

All the punditry flying today about the Republican replacement for the Affordable Care Act boils down to a couple essential questions: How many people will it cover, and what will it cost? Figuring that out will fall to the Congressional Budget Office, which uses modeling to try and predict the bill's effects. But when you're messing with nearly a fifth of the American economy, that's complex work. Plus, a look at America's "dignity gap" and what happens when a family sitcom runs straight into the political moment.

Listen to the episode
Download

From this Episode

Browse the Show
Kai Ryssdal
Kai%20headshot

About the Show

Marketplace® is your liaison between economics and life. Noted for timely, relevant and accessible coverage of business news across both audio and digital platforms, Marketplace programs are heard by more than 12 million weekly listeners. This makes the Marketplace portfolio the most widely heard business or economic programming in the country.