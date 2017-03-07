03/07/2017: What's it cost to reconfigure almost a fifth the economy?

All the punditry flying today about the Republican replacement for the Affordable Care Act boils down to a couple essential questions: How many people will it cover, and what will it cost? Figuring that out will fall to the Congressional Budget Office, which uses modeling to try and predict the bill's effects. But when you're messing with nearly a fifth of the American economy, that's complex work. Plus, a look at America's "dignity gap" and what happens when a family sitcom runs straight into the political moment.