03/06/2017: Don't get distracted by Trump's tweets

You may have noticed the president of the United States tweeted this weekend. We're not going to talk about those unsubstantiated claims today, except to note that when Donald Trump tweets, he's usually trying to distract from less favorable news. News like the 1,100 or so Senate-approved jobs he has to fill, or the new executive order on travel restrictions for six countries (not seven, like the last ban that stalled out in federal court). We'll cover both stories. Plus, we'll answer the age-old question: Why are Carl's Jr. and Hardee's near-identical restaurants with two different names?