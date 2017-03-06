DownloadDownload

Marketplace Marketplace

with Kai Ryssdal

03/06/2017: Don't get distracted by Trump's tweets

You may have noticed the president of the United States tweeted this weekend. We're not going to talk about those unsubstantiated claims today, except to note that when Donald Trump tweets, he's usually trying to distract from less favorable news. News like the 1,100 or so Senate-approved jobs he has to fill, or the new executive order on travel restrictions for six countries (not seven, like the last ban that stalled out in federal court). We'll cover both stories. Plus, we'll answer the age-old question: Why are Carl's Jr. and Hardee's near-identical restaurants with two different names?

Listen to the episode
Download

From this Episode

Music from this Show

Seventeen Years
Ratatat
Listen and Buy Now
Falling (Duke Dumont Remix)
Haim
Listen and Buy Now
Slow Blues [Explicit]
Byata
Listen and Buy Now
New Adventures (feat. Pav)
Coucheron
Listen and Buy Now
Leaving Los Feliz
Mark Ronson feat. Kevin Parker
Listen and Buy Now
Hood Pass Intact
Dam Funk
Listen and Buy Now
Browse the Show
Kai Ryssdal
Kai%20headshot

About the Show

Marketplace® is your liaison between economics and life. Noted for timely, relevant and accessible coverage of business news across both audio and digital platforms, Marketplace programs are heard by more than 12 million weekly listeners. This makes the Marketplace portfolio the most widely heard business or economic programming in the country.