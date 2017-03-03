DownloadDownload

with Kai Ryssdal

03/03/2017: Two big speeches

Donald Trump and Janet Yellen both gave big speeches this week: one about the state of the economy and some detail-light plans for kickstarting it, and one about finally (finally) raising interest rates. We'll pick apart both and talk about how markets are reacting on the Weekly Wrap. Then we'll look at the theory vs. the reality of Republicans' proposed border adjustment tax and the Obamacare replacement that's inching forward. Plus, the fight in your supermarket over what qualifies as "milk" and McDonald's foray into delivery.

Kai Ryssdal
