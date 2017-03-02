DownloadDownload

03/02/2017: From $24 billion to $33 billion in a Snap

Snap Inc. made a splash in its first day of trading today. Shares rose 44 percent from the initial offering, valuing Snapchat's parent company at about $33 billion. The company's young founders are billionaires, and many of its employees are now millionaires (on paper anyway). We'll look at the effect all that young money is having on Venice, California, where the company is based. Plus, more than 300 companies have expressed interest in building President Donald Trump's proposed border wall with Mexico. We'll take a look at the bidding process and what these companies stand to make. Then, a visit to a Border Patrol job fair.

