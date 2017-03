03/01/2017: One Trump speech is not the economy

Markets rallied after President Donald Trump's largely detail-free speech before Congress last night. We'll look at why and take a closer look at Trump's claims about unemployment. Then, how can Travis Kalanick can right the ship at Uber after yet another PR hit? Plus, Kai talks with Dara Khosrowshahi, CEO of Expedia and an Iranian immigrant, about Trump's travel ban.