02/28/2017: Can you budget the government like a business?

President Donald Trump will address a joint session of Congress tonight for his first don't-call-it-a-State-of-the-Union. He's expected to touch on a lot, including his budget. Crafting a federal budget isn't a zero-sum game, and it'll be a big test of Trump's "run the country like a business" ethos. Plus, under the White House's budget plan, the State Department is in the crosshairs. What happens when you cut funding for soft power? Plus, YouTube's new TV service and the latest in our My Economy series.