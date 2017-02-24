DownloadDownload

Marketplace Marketplace

with Kai Ryssdal

02/24/17: Accommodating infinity

The artist Yayoi Kusama is known for her infinity room installations that make you feel like you’re in, well, an infinite room. She’s also known for the blocks-long lines people will wait in to spend a few minutes inside one of them. We explore the financial conundrum of orchestrating a blockbuster show centered on installations that only accommodate a few people at a time. Plus, a look inside the constellation of immigrant visa programs that are on the table for reform, and, of course, a roundtable about what happened this week with Nela Richardson of Redfin and Catherine Rampell of the Washington Post.

Listen to the episode
Download

Music from this Show

Father Sister Berzerker
Tobacco
Listen and Buy Now
Wolverines
Wuh Oh
Listen and Buy Now
Chaghaybou
Tinariwen
Listen and Buy Now
Pop It
Anamanaguchi
Listen and Buy Now
Jeeper Creeper
Sinkane
Listen and Buy Now
Browse the Show
Kai Ryssdal
Kai%20headshot

About the Show

Marketplace® is your liaison between economics and life. Noted for timely, relevant and accessible coverage of business news across both audio and digital platforms, Marketplace programs are heard by more than 12 million weekly listeners. This makes the Marketplace portfolio the most widely heard business or economic programming in the country.