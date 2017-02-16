DownloadDownload

with Kai Ryssdal

02/16/2017: How small is too big to fail?

There was a time when a North Korean missile launch, a Russian spy boat, a resigned national security adviser and a couple of disastrously rolled out executive orders might have been very bad news for Wall Street and stock prices. Not anymore. We'll look into that, plus President Donald Trump's new pick to head the Labor Department and the measure the government uses to decide what's "too big to fail." Plus, more dispatches from America's downtrodden steel towns and a bit on Trump's press conference today.

