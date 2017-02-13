Marketplace Marketplace

with Kai Ryssdal

02/13/2017: Don't touch your retirement!

President Donald Trump and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau met for the first time today, and at a joint press conference Trudeau stressed the two countries' trade relationship. Could Canada be the one to save NAFTA? Then: Most Americans aren't saving enough for retirement, and those who are saving often raid their funds for big and unexpected expenses. We'll look at different saving plans that can keep you from self-sabotage. Plus, the economics of pilot season and why smart cars need smarter roads.

Listen to the episode
Download

From this Episode

Music from this Show

Can I Kick It?
A Tribe Called Quest
Listen and Buy Now
Rolling in the Deep
Adele
Listen and Buy Now
Uptown Funk
Mark Ronson feat. Bruno Mars
Listen and Buy Now
Hotline Bling
Drake
Listen and Buy Now
Never Be Like You (feat. Kai) [Explicit]
Flume & Kai
Listen and Buy Now
Run The World (Girls) - Remixes
Beyonce
Listen and Buy Now
Browse the Show
Kai Ryssdal
Kai%20headshot

About the Show

Marketplace® is your liaison between economics and life. Noted for timely, relevant and accessible coverage of business news across both audio and digital platforms, Marketplace programs are heard by more than 12 million weekly listeners. This makes the Marketplace portfolio the most widely heard business or economic programming in the country.