Marketplace Marketplace

02/13/2017: Don't touch your retirement!

President Donald Trump and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau met for the first time today, and at a joint press conference Trudeau stressed the two countries' trade relationship. Could Canada be the one to save NAFTA? Then: Most Americans aren't saving enough for retirement, and those who are saving often raid their funds for big and unexpected expenses. We'll look at different saving plans that can keep you from self-sabotage. Plus, the economics of pilot season and why smart cars need smarter roads.