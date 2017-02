02/10/17: Policing both sides of the border

The chair of the White House Council of Economic Advisers is usually part of the cabinet, but not in Donald Trump’s White House. We'll talk about that demotion, plus the new late-night TV war brewing under Trump. Then, as we consider a leaked border wall budget, we look at policing in both Nogales, Arizona, and Nogales, Mexico. Plus, as always, we discuss the week in business news.