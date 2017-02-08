02/08/17: Is a strong dollar good or bad?

We're starting off today with something the president reportedly did at 3 in the morning, and something else he did at 11 in the morning. Welcome to the American economy in 2017. First up, President Donald Trump reportedly called up his national security adviser to ask if a strong or weak dollar was better for the U.S. It's a good question! And a complicated one. Next, we'll look at the president's Twitter feud with Nordstrom and where ethics rules come into play. Plus, a look at Kentucky coal and Great Lakes shipping.