DownloadDownload

Marketplace Marketplace

with Kai Ryssdal

02/08/17: Is a strong dollar good or bad?

We're starting off today with something the president reportedly did at 3 in the morning, and something else he did at 11 in the morning. Welcome to the American economy in 2017. First up, President Donald Trump reportedly called up his national security adviser to ask if a strong or weak dollar was better for the U.S. It's a good question! And a complicated one. Next, we'll look at the president's Twitter feud with Nordstrom and where ethics rules come into play. Plus, a look at Kentucky coal and Great Lakes shipping.

Listen to the episode
Download

From this Episode

Music from this Show

Blurred Lines [feat. T.I., Pharrell] [Explicit]
Robin Thicke
Listen and Buy Now
Burn the Pages
Sia
Listen and Buy Now
Worst Comes To Worst [Explicit]
Dilated Peoples
Listen and Buy Now
How We Be (Peaking Lights Dub Mix)
Sinkane
Listen and Buy Now
I'm Gonna Live Forever (If It Kills Me)
William Tyler
Listen and Buy Now
Constellation
Waterstrider
Listen and Buy Now
The Next Episode [feat. Snoop Dogg] [Explicit]
Dr. Dre
Listen and Buy Now
Browse the Show
Kai Ryssdal
Kai%20headshot

About the Show

Marketplace® is your liaison between economics and life. Noted for timely, relevant and accessible coverage of business news across both audio and digital platforms, Marketplace programs are heard by more than 12 million weekly listeners. This makes the Marketplace portfolio the most widely heard business or economic programming in the country.