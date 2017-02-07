02/07/2017: One reg in, two regs out

While President Donald Trump's travel ban is in court this afternoon, Republican senators put forward another immigration proposal to cut the number of immigrant visas in half over a decade. We'll look at what that reduction in unskilled immigrant workers will do to the economy. Then: Manufacturing is alive and well in Reading, Pennsylvania, but employers say they can't find enough skilled workers. Plus, we'll look at GM's earnings and Trump's one-reg-in-two-regs-out executive order.