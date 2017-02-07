DownloadDownload

Marketplace Marketplace

with Kai Ryssdal

02/07/2017: One reg in, two regs out

While President Donald Trump's travel ban is in court this afternoon, Republican senators put forward another immigration proposal to cut the number of immigrant visas in half over a decade. We'll look at what that reduction in unskilled immigrant workers will do to the economy. Then: Manufacturing is alive and well in Reading, Pennsylvania, but employers say they can't find enough skilled workers. Plus, we'll look at GM's earnings and Trump's one-reg-in-two-regs-out executive order.

Listen to the episode
Download

From this Episode

Music from this Show

C.R.E.A.M.
Wu-Tang Clan
Listen and Buy Now
One Dance [feat. WizKid]
Drake
Listen and Buy Now
Remember The Name
Onra
Listen and Buy Now
Hey Ma [Explicit]
Cam'Ron
Listen and Buy Now
Wraith Pinned To The Mist And Other Games
Of Montreal
Listen and Buy Now
Drop It Like It's Hot (Album Version (Explicit)) [feat. Pharrell Williams] [Explicit]
Snoop Dogg
Listen and Buy Now
Browse the Show
Kai Ryssdal
Kai%20headshot

About the Show

Marketplace® is your liaison between economics and life. Noted for timely, relevant and accessible coverage of business news across both audio and digital platforms, Marketplace programs are heard by more than 12 million weekly listeners. This makes the Marketplace portfolio the most widely heard business or economic programming in the country.