01/31/2017: Businesses react to Trump's policies

We're leading off with two macro-economic stories today. First, currency manipulation: Trump and his aides have accused China, Japan and now Germany of benefiting from undervalued currency. Then, companies are trying to figure out how to navigate the new Trump era. Some are feeling pressure to move manufacturing back to the States, or take a stand on his executive order, and others just want to stay off his Twitter feed. Plus, a preview of this week's "Make Me Smart."