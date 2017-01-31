DownloadDownload

Marketplace Marketplace

with Kai Ryssdal

01/31/2017: Businesses react to Trump's policies

We're leading off with two macro-economic stories today. First, currency manipulation: Trump and his aides have accused China, Japan and now Germany of benefiting from undervalued currency. Then, companies are trying to figure out how to navigate the new Trump era. Some are feeling pressure to move manufacturing back to the States, or take a stand on his executive order, and others just want to stay off his Twitter feed. Plus, a preview of this week's "Make Me Smart."

Listen to the episode
Download

From this Episode

Music from this Show

I Sat By The Ocean
Queens Of The Stone Age
Listen and Buy Now
Fifteen
Goldroom feat. Chela
Listen and Buy Now
Weekend
Smith Westerns
Listen and Buy Now
Alfa Beach
Com Truise
Listen and Buy Now
Compass Point
Holy Ghost!
Listen and Buy Now
The Sun
Rikki Ililonga & Musi-O-Tunya
Listen and Buy Now
Browse the Show
Kai Ryssdal
Kai%20headshot

About the Show

Marketplace® is your liaison between economics and life. Noted for timely, relevant and accessible coverage of business news across both audio and digital platforms, Marketplace programs are heard by more than 12 million weekly listeners. This makes the Marketplace portfolio the most widely heard business or economic programming in the country.