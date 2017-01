01/24/2017: Can you really run the country like a business?

Amid a flurry of executive orders, we'll take a closer look at three of President Donald Trump's initiatives: robust infrastructure spending, new auto manufacturers and a federal hiring freeze. After that, we'll ask more broadly: can you really run the country like a business? Plus a preview of our new podcast, "Make Me Smart with Kai and Molly" and a look at Syrian entrepreneurship in the U.S.