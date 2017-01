01/23/2017: Trump's first day of work

It's Donald Trump's first work day as president, and it was a busy one. He met with a number of business leaders to talk trade, and pledged to cut down on regulation by 75 percent. We'll look at what that means,get a farmer's take on the Trump administration and take a look at our trade relationships with China and the U.K.. Plus, a conversation with the CEO of Equinox.