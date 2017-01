01/18/2017: Union City has hope, but it needs jobs

In a lot of ways, the story of Union City, Pennsylvania is the story of the 2016 presidential election. Folks there have lost hundreds of manufacturing jobs, and now they're waiting in hope for President-elect Donald Trump to follow through on his campaign promise to bring them back. Then, we look at high-deductible health care plans through a researcher who experimented on himself and risked heart failure in the process.