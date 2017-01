01/17/2017: How the deck is stacked in Erie, Pennsylvania

To wrap up our yearlong series "How The Deck is Stacked," we travel to Erie, Pennsylvania, a community built on manufacturing. Erie represents much of the economic dissatisfaction that helped swing the presidential election. We're kicking off a week of coverage from there with a bunch of stories from a local watering hole. Plus, the latest on Brexit and President-elect Donald Trump's promised border tax.