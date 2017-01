Congress started a new session today, and that means the renewed Republican effort to repeal Obamacare is underway. Plus, President-elect Donald Trump's trade rep pick and his tweets at GM. Finally, the race to build artificial intelligence to find and scrub fake news.

Since 2015 the U.S. has received close to 500,000 H1B visa applications. Only a third have been granted.

Marketplace's Lizzie O'Leary talks to Wired Senior Staff Writer Cade Metz about how technologists are combining artificial intelligence with human fact checkers to take down fake news.

Marketplace's Lizzie O'Leary talks to Wall Street Journal editor Bob Davis about why some cities are recovering faster than others.

Small food and beverage manufacturers often lack the distribution muscle to keep their products well stocked at stores.

