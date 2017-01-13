01/13/2017: Business conflicts? Trump has a few

We're going long and short on private prisons and President Barack Obama's legacy as a job creator with Marketplace's Lewis Wallace and The Atlantic's Gillian White. Then, UCLA law professor Jon Michaels talks us through President-elect Donald Trump's potential conflicts of interest and Russia expert Matt Rojansky explains the economic and political relationship between the U.S. and Russia. Plus, "A Prairie Home Companion" host Chris Thile takes the Marketplace Quiz.

What could the relationship between Russia and the United States look like during the Trump administration?

A look at the legal guidelines involved in balancing business and country.

He says everyone should know their "coffee soul."

Lizzie O'Leary About the Show

Marketplace Weekend™, hosted by Lizzie O’Leary, brings you powerful stories from economies both large and personal, at a pace that suits your weekend life. Settle in for an hour of insightful storytelling and a conversational look at where the economy collides with real life.

What’s Your Story? Come tell us how you feel about the economy. Call 1-800-648-5114, or write us.