02/10/2017: Do you know a hit when you hear one?

This week, Marketplace's Kimberly Adams and The Atlantic's Gillian White go long and short on topics from the week's news. We revisit interviews with playwright Lynn Nottage and the CEO of the vegan fast-casual chain Veggie Grill. Plus, author Derek Thompson on the science of what makes something — a song, a show, a movie — a hit.