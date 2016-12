This week, Marketplace's Sabri Ben-Achour and Raghu Manavalan go long and short on trade and millennials. Los Angeles based chefs Steve Samson and Ray Garcia talk about their favorite holiday foods. The BBC's Nicola Stanbridge reports on the temporary closure of Big Ben, a London landmark and Marketplace Tech host Ben Johnson brings us a few stories from the latest Codebreaker episode all about encryption.

