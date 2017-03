On this weekend's show, a interview with the CEO of Reddit, talk of for-profit colleges and "middle skills" vocational jobs, and a discussion about partisan budgeting. Plus, we go long and short on Uber, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, dog leasing and Pentagon money.

Lizzie O'Leary About the Show

Marketplace Weekend®, hosted by Lizzie O’Leary, brings you powerful stories from economies both large and personal, at a pace that suits your weekend life. Settle in for an hour of insightful storytelling and a conversational look at where the economy collides with real life.