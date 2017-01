Our D.C. Bureau Chief explains what we can expect from President Donald Trump's first 100 days in office. Then, we look at how presidents make money once their term ends, and the Mexican view of Trump's proposed border wall. Plus, why the chicken nugget is the quintessential American product.

The nugget is not bound by any income bracket.

Lizzie O'Leary About the Show

Marketplace Weekend™, hosted by Lizzie O’Leary, brings you powerful stories from economies both large and personal, at a pace that suits your weekend life. Settle in for an hour of insightful storytelling and a conversational look at where the economy collides with real life.

What’s Your Story? Come tell us how you feel about the economy. Call 1-800-648-5114, or write us.