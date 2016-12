12/28/16: What the Amazon Echo might reveal about this murder case

Smart speakers are listening. The Information has a new story out about how police have issued a warrant for Amazon Echo data in a murder case. One of the article's co-writers, Tom Dotan, joined us to talk about the data that Amazon collects and keeps on Echo users. We'll also look at the use of technology at a refugee camp in Jordan and examine the effects of Brexit on London's tech scene.