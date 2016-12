12/23/16: An exodus at Twitter

Trouble may be brewing at Twitter. Both the company's chief technology officer and VP of product have revealed they're leaving the company. We explore what an exodus like this means for the company. Plus: Uber's announcement that it's moving its self-driving car tests to Arizona, and a conversation with Malkia Cyril, executive director of the Center for Media Justice, about how encryption can protect activists — especially those in the Black Lives Matter movement.