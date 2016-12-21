DownloadDownload

Marketplace Tech®

with Ben Johnson

12/21/16: When Silicon Valley starts singing a cappella

Need a hand with shipping over the holidays? The new startup Shyp is combining an app, data-combing software, and a fleet of pickup vehicles to get your stuff where it needs to go. The company's CEO, Kevin Gibbon, joined us to talk about how it all works. We'll also look at the European Union's claims that Facebook misled officials when it acquired WhatsApp for $19 billion. Facebook has connected user accounts across the two platforms — a move the EU says Facebook indicated it wouldn't do. Now the social network could face a fine of 1 percent of its total revenue. And finally, we'll visit Curran Theatre in San Francisco, where a bunch of employees from major Silicon Valley tech companies gathered to sing — a cappella style. 

Listen to the episode
Download

From this Episode

Economy

12/21/16: Market reaction to Trump's presidency

By David Brancaccio
December 21, 2016

The government is reducing Social Security payments for older Americans because of unpaid student loans. As a result, the Department of Education reclaimed about $171 million last year. We'll also look at the markets' current optimism — along with the risks that come with a rosy outlook — and a line of interactive dolls that consumer advocates say could invade children's privacy.

 Listen
read
DownloadDownload
Browse the Show
Ben Johnson
Johnson web

About the Show

Marketplace Tech®, hosted by Ben Brock Johnson, tackles the business behind the technology that’s obsessing us and changing our lives. With the listener in mind, this weekday segment examines everything from video games and robots to consumer protection and space travel.