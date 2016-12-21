12/21/16: When Silicon Valley starts singing a cappella

Need a hand with shipping over the holidays? The new startup Shyp is combining an app, data-combing software, and a fleet of pickup vehicles to get your stuff where it needs to go. The company's CEO, Kevin Gibbon, joined us to talk about how it all works. We'll also look at the European Union's claims that Facebook misled officials when it acquired WhatsApp for $19 billion. Facebook has connected user accounts across the two platforms — a move the EU says Facebook indicated it wouldn't do. Now the social network could face a fine of 1 percent of its total revenue. And finally, we'll visit Curran Theatre in San Francisco, where a bunch of employees from major Silicon Valley tech companies gathered to sing — a cappella style.