03/15/17: Getting that perfect NCAA tournament bracket

A single March Madness tournament bracket has 9.2 quintillion possible combinations. Luckily, people making wagers now have technology on their side. CNET's Lindsey Turrentine dropped by to discuss the different tools people can use to increase their odds of winning. Next, we'll talk about the downfall of shopping malls — a decline 20-some years in the making — and then look at an iPhone case by Esti Inc. that runs Android 7.1's operating system. 

