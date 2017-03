03/14/17: Going from a science lab to Capitol Hill

Intel is entering the self-driving game by purchasing chipmaker Mobileye for $15 billion. Johana Bhuiyan of Recode explains why big companies are acquiring other businesses, instead of creating their own products. Next, we'll talk about Uber's court loss in London over a requirement that all drivers have to take an English-language test. And finally, we'll look at why the nonprofit 314 Action wants to helping scientists run for office.