03/13/17: A lot of Googling about World War II

Y Combinator's Sam Altman oversees an accelerator that launches promising startups into the world, but now he's turned part of his attention to politics. He joined us to talk about his experience interacting with Trump supporters across the country. Afterwards, we'll chat with Annalee Newitz of Ars Technica about why there's been an increase in Google searches of World War II-related terms like "Reichstag fire."