03/10/17: How secure are our smartphones?

Earlier this week, we looked at Wikileaks' decision to release documents about the CIA's alleged hacking practices. As experts still comb through the details, we'll discuss what U.S. consumers should be thinking about their devices right now. Then to cap off today's show, we'll play this week's Silicon Tally with Lemu Coker, a member of the open innovation team at Verizon.