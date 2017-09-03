03/09/17: Is investing in Bitcoin worth it?

Exchange-traded funds, or ETFs, allow investors to put money into a lot of companies at once. Now the Securities and Exchange Commission is deciding whether to approve a new Bitcoin-back ETF, which could help legitimize the digital currency. Georgetown University's James Angel dropped by to discuss whether he thinks investing in the fund would be a worthwhile investment. Afterwards, we'll talk about the connection between smart devices and first amendment rights, and then look at a chatbot that can help asylum seekers in the U.S.