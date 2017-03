03/08/17: Is the CIA spying on you?

New documents from Wikileaks appear to reveal the number of ways that the CIA may be using previously unknown tech vulnerabilities to do things like spy on citizens. Security expert Tiffany Rad, founder and CEO of Anatrope, discusses how the security industry is reacting to this news. Next, we'll look at why a German court sided with Facebook in a defamation case brought forth by a Syrian refugee.