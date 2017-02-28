02/28/17: How much would you pay to travel to the moon?

Amid news that White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer has been checking staffers' phones, multiple reports say that government officials have been using encrypted chat apps. We'll look at exactly what information becomes federal record and what doesn't. Next, we'll discuss what current stock market optimism means for venture capitalism, along with Elon Musk's announcement that two people have paid a hefty sum to go on a weeklong mission around the moon.